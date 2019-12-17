Top foreign-exchange forecaster on H1 2020 - bull market for the USD not over

Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, is the highest rankled forex predictor in Bloomberg's quarterly poll (July-September)

For the first half of next year:

"If I had to pick out one theme, it would still be the dollar"

"There's a possibility the dollar holds stronger than what the market is expecting for the first few months of 2020 and then it weakens, but not as much as the market is anticipating."

Via Bloomberg, but curiously, found it here at yahoo





yeah, it may be too early to write off the US dollar.



