Top US-China trade negotiators plan phone call as soon as next week - report

US and China are planning to speak soon after Trump threatened to call off the trade agreement overnight





The Bloomberg report says that top negotiators from both countries will speak as soon as next week on progress in implementing the Phase One trade deal following threats from US president Trump about the agreement.





Chinese vice premier Liu He will be on the call with the US to be represented by Robert Lighthizer, according to people familiar with the matter.





Things are certainly heating up as the US and China are also dueling on the coronavirus crisis, so this just adds to the strained tensions between the two sides at the moment.





This will add to one of the key things to watch out for in the week ahead.



