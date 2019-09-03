Tories plan to kick out all MPs who don't vote with government today

The countdown is on





It's the moment of maximum uncertainty on UK politics but the pound continues to show life. It's now up 33 pips to 1.2100 after falling to a year-year low of 1.1959 earlier today.





Boris Johnson has now lost his parliamentary majority and that virtually assures that he will lose today's vote, which is the first step towards blocking a no-deal Brexit. Johnson's spokesman told reporters that every Conservative who supports this bill will be kicked out of the party, along with all those who abstain. There are indications that a dozen or so MPs could be willing to walk the plank.





"I don't expect to be the last person to make this decision". Philip Lee said after defecting to the Lib Dems today. "I do know that a number of colleagues have been searching their souls and have been doing so for a number of months."





Expect the vote about 3 hours from now at roughly 9 pm in London (2000 GMT, 4 pm in NY).

