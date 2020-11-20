Toronto to move into lockdown mode on Monday - Premier
Ontario premier announces new covid curbs
Ontario premier Doug Ford announced that Toronto and the nearby region of Peel will head into a lockdown on Monday. This will include the closure of all restaurants and non-essential retail.
This was rumored for the past two days.
Canadian stocks are taking it in stride, in part because Ford also said they will double relief spending to $600m. Earlier today Trudeau also highlighted some rent relief programs.