Toronto to move into lockdown mode on Monday - Premier

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Ontario premier announces new covid curbs

Ontario premier Doug Ford announced that Toronto and the nearby region of Peel will head into a lockdown on Monday. This will include the closure of all restaurants and non-essential retail.

This was rumored for the past two days.

Canadian stocks are taking it in stride, in part because Ford also said they will double relief spending to $600m. Earlier today Trudeau also highlighted some rent relief programs.

