Toshiba to reopen domestic factories, offices on 7 May

Japanese industrial giant, Toshiba, to resume operations later this week





The timing of the announcement here may perhaps show that many companies may not necessarily take too strictly the impending extension of the state of emergency period in Japan, which should be announced by prime minister Abe later in the day.







See here for global coronavirus case data

The bright spot is that disruptions to the economy may perhaps be less severe, though it comes with health risks if proper precautionary measures are not implemented.

The firm will reopen factories and offices in the country after a 17-day suspension to allow workers to stay at home during the state of emergency period.