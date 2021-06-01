Toyota and Honda will shut down local production on Tuesday as Malaysia enters lockdown

Japanese firms Toyota and Honda will shut down production in Malaysia on 1 June 2021 in Malaysia.

Malaysia goes into a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, which will close most industries through June 14

Auto manufacturers and steelmakers will be permitted to continue operating but may send only 10% of their employees to work

while electronics, chemical and pharmaceutical companies will be limited to 60%

Info comes via Nikkei (may be gated)

---

This will be a further disruption to the global supply of automobiles.