Toyota says that to resume some France, Poland plant operations from end-April

Europe is gradually inching towards small production restarts





For Italy, businesses such as timber companies, bookshops and stores selling children's supplies are allowed to reopen starting from today.







ForexLive

Meanwhile, Spain is allowing those in the manufacturing, construction and some services sectors to return to work but must stick to strict safety guidelines.

Some good news I guess as most countries and businesses are still taking baby steps to get the gears spinning once again. Although lockdown measures are still firmly in place in most parts of Europe, there are some recent concessions made in the likes of Italy and Spain.