Toyota's Japanese production lines will return to normal in December after 7 months of disruption
Toyota plans to produce about 800,000 vehicles globally in December
- up from about 760,000 a year earlier
The firm plans to produce 9m vehicles worldwide this fiscal year (ending March 31 2022).
Says that in December it'll begin making up for production lost due to supply shortages. Plants in Japan are set to return to normal for the first time in seven months.
Info via Reuters reporting.
