Trade balance data for March is due from China today

There is no firmly scheduled time for the data release, around 0200GMT is a good guess. 

Some moderation in the size of the surplus is expected. Improving imports (expected) will be taken as a sign of firming domestic demand in China. 

China trade balance: 

  • expected CNY 327.8bn, prior was CNY 516.8bn

Exports y/y: 

  • expected +28.6%, prior was +10.9%

Imports y/y: 

  • expected +17.6%, prior was -0.2%

USD terms

China trade balance: 

  • expected $52.0bn, prior was $78.2bn

Exports: 

  • expected +38.0%, prior +18.1%

Imports: 

  • expected +24.4%, prior was +6.5%



