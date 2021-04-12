Trade balance data for March is due from China today
There is no firmly scheduled time for the data release, around 0200GMT is a good guess.
Some moderation in the size of the surplus is expected. Improving imports (expected) will be taken as a sign of firming domestic demand in China.
China trade balance:
- expected CNY 327.8bn, prior was CNY 516.8bn
Exports y/y:
- expected +28.6%, prior was +10.9%
Imports y/y:
- expected +17.6%, prior was -0.2%
USD terms
China trade balance:
- expected $52.0bn, prior was $78.2bn
Exports:
- expected +38.0%, prior +18.1%
Imports:
- expected +24.4%, prior was +6.5%