US and Canadian trade balance coming up





Canadian and US trade data is coming up at the bottom of the hour. The US advance goods trade balance was released last month and that limits the surprise factor of the main release. The consensus is a deficit of $68.7B.





Canadian international merchandise trade is forecast at a deficit of $0.7B (chart above). There's more of a scope for a miss and a currency move on the CAD release.





At 1400 GMT, we get the US JOLTS report, which is expected to show 8200K jobs. It's April data, which is stale, but a higher number would add to chatter about mismatches in the labor market. I don't see it being a market mover in any case.





The only other item on the agenda is a 3-year note sale at 1700 GMT. And new US oil forecasts.







Given the lack of data and news, it will be drifts and flows moving markets.

