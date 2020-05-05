Trade data, ISM data and Fed speak are on schedule today

Fed's Evans, Bostic, and Bullard are on the speakers docket





US trade balance for March is expected to show a $-44.2 billion deficit versus $-39.9 billion last month. The data will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT

Canada international merchandise trade for March will also be released at 8:30 AM ET, 1230 GMT with expectations of C$-2.5 billion versus C$-0.98 billion in February



Markit US services PMI for April final is expected to come in at 27.0 which was a preliminary number. The composite PMI came in at 27.4 in the preliminary reading. Both will be released at 9:45 AM ET/1345 GMT

Feds Evans holds a media briefing at 10 AM ET



ISM nonmanufacturing index for April will be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT with expectations of 37.9 versus 52.5 in March



Fed's Bostic will discuss affordable housing during Covid 19 at 2 PM ET/1800 GMT



Fed's Bullard will hold a virtual discussion on the economy also at 2 PM ET/1800 GMT



After the close Disney will report their earnings. The company is expected to have earned 93 cents in adjusted earnings per share. That would be down 42% from $1.61 in the same period in fiscal 2019. Revenue is estimated to come in at $18 billion, versus $14.9 billion a year earlier.



See here for global coronavirus case data

The calendar today is highlighted by trade data, Markit and ISM nonmanufacturing data and Fed speak.