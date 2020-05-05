Trade data, ISM data and Fed speak are on schedule today

Fed's Evans, Bostic, and Bullard are on the speakers docket

The calendar today is highlighted by trade data, Markit and ISM nonmanufacturing data and Fed speak.

  • US trade balance for March is expected to show a $-44.2 billion deficit versus $-39.9 billion last month. The data will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
  • Canada international merchandise trade for March will also be released at 8:30 AM ET, 1230 GMT with expectations of C$-2.5 billion versus C$-0.98 billion in February
  • Markit US services PMI for April final is expected to come in at 27.0 which was a preliminary number.  The composite PMI came in at 27.4 in the preliminary reading. Both will be released at 9:45 AM ET/1345 GMT
  • Feds Evans holds a media briefing at 10 AM ET
  • ISM nonmanufacturing index for April will be released at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT with expectations of 37.9 versus 52.5 in March
  • Fed's Bostic will discuss affordable housing during Covid 19 at 2 PM ET/1800 GMT
  • Fed's Bullard will hold a virtual discussion on the economy also at 2 PM ET/1800 GMT
  • After the close Disney will report their earnings. The company is expected to have earned 93 cents in adjusted earnings per share. That would be down 42% from $1.61 in the same period in fiscal 2019. Revenue is estimated to come in at $18 billion, versus $14.9 billion a year earlier.

See here for global coronavirus case data
