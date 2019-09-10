Trade deal possible if US stops asking for things China can't agree to - SCMP

China must drop final 20% of demands

China and the US could reach a trade deal in November but only if Washington drops the final 20% of demands currently on the table, a professor argues today in comments cited in the South China Morning Post





The Presidents are scheduled to meet in Chile and Jin Canrong, an international relations professor at Renmin University of China in Beijing, said the odds of a deal are 60-70% of a deal.





According to Jin, who did not reveal the source of his information but is known to be well-connected in Beijing, the final 20 per cent includes completely abandoning the "Made in China 2025" industrial policy programme, a plan to cut the share of the state in the overall economy from 38 per cent to 20 per cent, as well as an implementing an enforcement check mechanism that would allow the US to dig into the books of different levels of the Chinese government.



He wrote that the government "would never agree to these terms."









