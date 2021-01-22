Trade ideas for the European session
Trade ideas - Jan 22
Good morning from the UK. I am covering Justin for today. The market has started the session on a risk off footing potentially de-risking into the weekend. There is no catalyst for this risk off tone, so dip buyers should be ahead.
In terms of daily opportunities what are you looking at?
- Has gold found a floor now as inflationary pressures look to be ahead?
- Will silver outpace its bigger brother?
- Are you a BTCUSD dip buyer or sell on the rallies.
I like AUDNZD shorts and will put a post on that later in the session. How about you? What trades do you like?
So, with COVID-19 blues still upon us, let's reminisce and head back to 1999. Remember those days?
No phones.
I had a pager at the time and thought I was such a boss as my friends and I would send messages to each other via the pager while we were out. The downside to it was that you had to find a payphone to give an operator a 50 character message that they then passed on. What a loser, lol.