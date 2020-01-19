Trade ideas thread as the week kicks off - Monday 20 January 2020

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Monday January 20 at the 10am NY cut
-
CFTC Commitments of Traders: The shift to cable longs continues
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 17 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday January 16 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 15 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
China loan prime rates set at 1 year 4.15% (expected 4.10%) & 5 year 4.80% (expected 4.80%)
-
Heads up for the China 1 and 5 year prime loan rates due at the bottom of the hour
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8664 (vs. Friday at 6.8878 )
-
"First of the new decade" central bank decision coming up this week - ECB, BOJ, BOC
-
Fed's Quarles speaking on bank regulation. No comments on monetary policy