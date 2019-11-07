Trade ideas thread - European session 07 November 2019

Risk in the balance

The current mood is seeing JPY strength and NZD weakness as risk is in the balance. The growing concern is around the US-China phase 1 trade deal. To sign, or not to sign. That is the question. I am sitting on my hands this am waiting for a potential move out of the Bank of England. I could see some dovish shifts from the BoE as negative Brexit sentiment impacts growth and inflation projections. I will put up a preview around 1000GMT this am.





What about the good and great of ForexLive? What are you looking at today? Banking on a risk turnaround? Sure the US-China deal will break down? What are our thoughts and ideas and speculations for today !





For the song, it has to be the late great Ella Fitzgerald (1917-1996) and the song, 'She didn't say yes'. I thought it reflected the current unease between the US and China trade deals as the deal is maybe on and maybe off. My late Father used to quote these lines to me when I was a boy and I never understood what he was talking about as a little boy. I can still hear his slight Irish lilt and see the glimmer in his eye. Well, at least I understand what he was talking about now! In the lyrics of Ella Fitzgerald:





She didn't say yes

She didn't say no

She didn't say stay

She didn't say go

Sit back and enjoy a classy voice for a couple of minutes.







