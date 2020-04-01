Trade ideas thread - European session 1 April 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Asian equities are softer amid the decline in Wall Street overnight as well as softer tones to start the day with US futures having dipped by 2% earlier before moving just off the lows as we look towards the European morning.





Bonds are staying bid still as we see US 10-year yields ease by 4 bps to 0.63% currently.





As the market leaves Q1 in the dust, investors have to try and gauge the economic situation as global lockdowns continue to persist. The big question is for how much longer and how bad of a hit the global economy is going to take if this carries on to Q3 even?





The Fed stepped in once again yesterday to try and curb dollar funding pressures but if the economic situation continues to deteriorate, it will be tough to quell the greenback completely - especially in EM where dollar debt outweighs some countries' FX reserves.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well and are keeping healthy as we reign in the new month and the new quarter of the year. The market is keeping more tepid for the most part so far, with relatively small changes across the major currencies space to start the day.