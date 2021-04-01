Trade ideas thread - European session 1 April 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





There doesn't seem to be much of a firm catalyst but it is tough to fight one that is suggested by the charts with the greenback itself keeping more solid in recent weeks.





USD/JPY is still keeping under 111.00 for now and if the reflation trade does get the backing from economic data releases in Q2, yen pairs in general may look to push higher once again as they did in Q1; vice versa.





EUR/USD also continues to stay more sluggish as sellers remain in near-term control, looking to try and breach below 1.1700.





As much as Q1 has been a lot about the bond market, Q2 is likely to see a similar theme but with a higher base already established for yields.





In other words, the market is waiting to pounce on data to support its narrative before running further. But if that doesn't come, then there might be scope for some pullback.





That will have reverberations across other asset classes as we have seen in Q1.





For now though, the Easter holidays should keep things more subdued but once again, the charts tell the story until there is a clearer macro development to pounce on.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













