Trade ideas thread - European session 1 June 2020

The big story in the market towards the end of last week was Trump taking actions against China but his bark proved more menacing than his bite and that is allowing for risk sentiment to fare better in Asia trading, though there are concerns surrounding the protests in the US.





The key question for the market this week will be trying to strike a balance on all of these matters, not least with a couple of major central bank meetings and US non-farm payrolls to watch out. Not to mention Brexit and also potentially OPEC+ issues.





What are your views on the market right now?















Battered and bruised, the dollar continues to keep on the back foot even as we get to the new week and new month. Meanwhile, the aussie is leading the charge upon as we see a further break higher in AUD/USD and AUD/JPY above key technical levels.