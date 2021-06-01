Trade ideas thread - European session 1 June 2021





We're kicking off June trading today and so far, major currencies are little changed after a bit of a month-end fiasco which saw the dollar fall yesterday.





Of note, EUR/USD is holding above 1.2200 but keeping below key resistance @ 1.2243. GBP/USD is also managing a break above 1.4200 but key resistance @ 1.4241 is still capping gains for the time being as well.





Those will be two key levels to watch out for, alongside the 0.7300-05 level in NZD/USD.





In the bigger picture, the market will continue to try and look out for more clues from the Fed ahead of the potential Jackson Hole pivot. This week the focus will be on US non-farm payrolls on Friday to see if labour market conditions hold up.





Until then, risk sentiment and technicals should dictate the mood as the debate on inflation continues for yet another week.





Oil will also be a focus with OPEC+ meeting later but I don't see much that they would do to derail the bullish momentum in the long-term.





