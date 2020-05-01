Trade ideas thread - European session 1 May 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

Risk currencies are on the back foot to kick start the day after a wild session in US trading amid month-end fixing flows that saw dollar and yen pairs jumping around.
WCRS 01-05
US stocks retreated but still posted one of its best months ever in April trading, though the softer sentiment is still prevailing as we look to close out the week.

It's a holiday in most parts of Europe today so it should be a quieter session but after the hectic moves overnight, we may see some scope for retracements perhaps.

