Trade ideas thread - European session 1 May 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









US stocks retreated but still posted one of its best months ever in April trading, though the softer sentiment is still prevailing as we look to close out the week.





It's a holiday in most parts of Europe today so it should be a quieter session but after the hectic moves overnight, we may see some scope for retracements perhaps.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Risk currencies are on the back foot to kick start the day after a wild session in US trading amid month-end fixing flows that saw dollar and yen pairs jumping around.