Trade ideas thread - European session 1 November 2019

The dollar remains weaker across the board as we begin the session, with post-FOMC flows still dictating the state of play for the most part.





Looking ahead, it's all about payrolls data today but in the meantime just be wary of potential trade headlines that could shake things up during the European morning.





As for payrolls itself, I don't think it has much significance in terms of what it will tell us about the US economy at this stage. However, right now it is all about sentiment after the Fed and this is about the "biggest" data you can get in terms of economic releases.





As such, markets will react attach Fed sentiment to the data and this is why perhaps the release later will gather more reaction/attention if we do see any major surprises to follow.





Happy Friday, everyone! October has come and gone and we're now into the final two trading months of the year already. I hope you're all doing well as we strap ourselves in for yet another non-farm payrolls trading day.