Trade ideas thread - European session 1 November 2021

Isn't it just neat when a new month begins on a Monday?





Anyways, the market is keeping calm and relatively steady for the most part with equities holding up and US futures seen up a touch while the dollar is also keeping its advance from Friday after pushing higher amid month-end trading.





EUR/USD and USD/JPY are two interesting pairs to watch with the former eyeing back the October lows near 1.1525 while the latter is pushing back above 114.00 and taking a peek at the October highs around 114.47-70.





The latter will be a key spot to watch from a technical perspective for yen pairs as the bond market also draws much interest once again with the yield curve flattening still.





That will arguably be a major focus as we get into key central bank meetings later in the week featuring the RBA, Fed, and BOE.





