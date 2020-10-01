Trade ideas thread - European session 1 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Equities are still keeping some hope for a stimulus deal to arrive in Washington, although the latest signs continue to highlight a divide between US lawmakers.





The greenback slumped in month-end trading yesterday but pared some losses towards the end of trading yesterday, though we are seeing more weakness once again today.





EUR/USD is maintaining a move back above its 200-hour moving average and contesting some resistance near 1.1750 as we look towards the session ahead.





Meanwhile, GBP/USD is keeping a push above 1.2900 after defending its own 200-hour moving average yesterday with GBP/JPY moving above its 100-day moving average at 135.96 and now nearing a test of its 200-day moving average at 136.75.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is in search for a fourth straight day of gains upon defending its 100-day moving average near 0.7000 at the end of last week.





Buyers are in near-term control now after a push above its 200-hour moving average at 0.7123 yesterday. Further resistance is seen closer to 0.7200-08 next.





The focus moving forward will stay on the risk mood and US stimulus talks for the most part, with also one eye slowly turning towards the US jobs report tomorrow.





The dollar is slightly on the back foot as we get the new day, month and final quarter of the year going, with US futures keeping slightly higher ahead of European trading.