Trade ideas thread - European session 10 December 2020

The dollar is keeping weaker against the euro, closer to 1.2100 though price action is keeping in between its key hourly moving averages at 1.2082 and 1.2119 currently.





Elsewhere, commodity currencies are posting modest gains as we see iron ore futures rally by over 5% and that is helping the likes of the aussie keep higher.





The high for AUD/USD was 0.7485 before the late fizzle and that will be a key level to watch before the focus turns towards psychological resistance at 0.7500.





In the equities space, big tech saw a retreat yesterday with the Nasdaq closing down by nearly 2%. Futures are also seen down by 0.3% so far today as the pullback continues with the market pausing for some breath since US trading yesterday.





I would still argue that with year-end trading in the mix, things can get a little dicey and choppy. However, we'll also have to sort through the headlines with US stimulus and the FOMC meeting to consider in the week ahead.





That will also go some way in determining sentiment before the year comes to a close.







Some mixed tones in the major currencies space to start the session, as we see yen pairs push higher in general while the pound is dogged by Brexit angst still so far.