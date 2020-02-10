Trade ideas thread - European session 10 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





China returns back to work today - mostly, but not entirely - and so far we are observing some calm in the market as bonds are steady while equities are a tad lower but manageable - added support from the PBOC certainly helps in that regard.





In the currencies space, we are seeing the aussie a little higher with AUD/USD bouncing back to 0.6700 on exporter bids while cable is moving off its 100-day moving average to crawl back towards the 1.2900 handle to kick start the new week.





Other major currencies are little changed with USD/JPY still limited under 110.00 and EUR/USD caught in between a breakdown towards 1.0900 or a recovery back towards 1.1000.





I don't think the market has quite understood the severity of the impact that the coronavirus is having. I spoke with a few business people over the weekend and all sorts of different industries are being affected by this; from perishable goods to luxury items.





But we'll have to see how things go over the next few days and if the outbreak situation will become worse. The fear is that it may well go down that path before it gets better.





