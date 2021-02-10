Trade ideas thread - European session 10 February 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The dollar is in a tricky spot after having failed to breach key technical levels in EUR/USD and USD/JPY at the end of last week, raising questions surrounding its outlook after a resilient start to the new year.





Cable looks set for a further breakout above 1.3800 now that buyers have cleared the key level, with eyes on the 1.4000 handle next.





Equities are pausing for breath after keeping the rally going since last week, with the market keeping a watchful eye on Fed chair Powell's speech later today.





Elsewhere, Treasuries were pressured in early Monday trading but have since found steadier footing ahead of auctions today, with yields backing off the highs earlier in the week.



Despite that, breakevens are still keeping higher while real yields are staying more depressed. Even so, that has hardly given precious metals much of a lift despite the solid rebound this week with gold now trading at $1,840 levels.





There is still some key resistance for gold near $1,850 from the broken trendline support and the 200-day moving average near $1,854.





Meanwhile, silver is also struggling somewhat to keep above daily resistance from the 61.8 retracement level of the swing move lower @ $27.51 for the time being.





That said, both gold and silver are still defended by their 200-hour moving averages @ $1,834.60 and $27.19 respectively - at least for now.





















Major currencies are little changed ahead of European trading as the market pauses to reevaluate some of the key themes at play on the week.