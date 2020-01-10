Trade ideas thread - European session 10 January 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The aussie is a little higher after a boost in retail sales data earlier today and that will keep more questions surrounding a rate cut by the RBA ahead of its 4 February meeting.





Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have more or less taken a back seat already with US stocks setting new records in overnight trading and markets largely turning their attention away from the situation in the Middle East.







Looking ahead, it's all about the US jobs report today so I would expect markets to keep more steady in the European morning as we count down to the data release.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. It's been a much calmer start to the day once again as markets are looking towards US non-farm payrolls data for more clues towards the end of the trading week.