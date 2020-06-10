Trade ideas thread - European session 10 June 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The greenback is largely struggling as the risk/equities rally is sustained for the most part, with US futures keeping higher today after a bit of a breather in overnight trading.





All eyes are on the Fed today and though it could end up being a non-event in terms of policy decisions, the language by Powell will still be one to watch in assessing how comfortable they are in letting the party keep going.





In between now and then, it could be a more quiet session in European trading but let's see if there will be any surprises to follow in the hours ahead.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Good day, everyone! The dollar is keeping mildly weaker across the board with USD/JPY continuing to track lower after a break under its key daily moving averages @ 108.24-44 amid the fall in yields over the past few sessions ahead of the Fed later today.