Trade ideas thread - European session 10 March 2020

US futures are up by over 3% while oil has also recovered slightly to just above $33 for now. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are also keeping higher with 10-year yields holding around 0.67%, well off the record low posted yesterday at 0.31%.





In the currencies space, the dollar is recovering strongly amid the rise in yields - gaining against the euro, pound, aussie and kiwi. Meanwhile, the yen and franc are the heavy laggards as they retrace a good portion of gains from yesterday's trading.





The loonie leads the charge on the recovery in oil prices but this may all turn out to be a short-term reprieve as the overall outlook has not changed.





So long as the virus outbreak continues to be more widespread and cripples more countries worldwide, this will be nothing more than a 'dead cat bounce'. Not to mention that the impact will continue to spill over more profoundly in the coming weeks/months.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session. It is all about the risk mood in the market still but sentiment today is faring better after the epic meltdown yesterday.