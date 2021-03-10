Trade ideas thread - European session 10 March 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Major currencies are lower across the board against the greenback, with EUR/USD falling back below 1.1900 and AUD/USD seeing key near-term levels yesterday rejected.





Treasuries are keeping calmer on the day but the retreat in yields is encountering a pause for now, as the market keeps its focus on US CPI data and the auction later.





As such, we may be in for a relatively quieter trading period in Europe with little on the agenda to really shake things up.





With the dollar holding firmer across the board, commodities are retracing gains from yesterday and equities are also seen a touch on the softer side.





Despite yesterday being a reminder that greed is still ever present in the market, the scars from the higher yields episode last week are also a reminder of the ongoing volatility ahead of the FOMC meeting next week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





After slipping yesterday, the dollar is coming back into favour today as the push and pull on the week continues ahead of the 10-year Treasury auction later in US trading.