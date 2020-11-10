Trade ideas thread - European session 10 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The money on the sidelines were arguably going to gradually scale back in post-election, but the Pfizer news basically expedited the process and has left us where we are now.







As the market comes to terms with a split Congress, where Biden won't get to push his tax policies, the likelihood of smaller stimulus spending to come, and now already factoring in vaccine optimism with light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, is there still any more significant news left to work with over the next two months?

That is going to be a key consideration as the virus situation continues to be a central focus in the coming weeks, with US cases still on the rise and Europe in a semi-lockdown.









The yen was the biggest loser yesterday as Treasury yields soared, but we are seeing some retracement to that in trading today. The dollar traded more mixed as buyers held on to key levels with EUR/USD slipping after an attempt to break 1.1900.





GBP/USD continues to be pinned by resistance closer towards 1.3200 with the 38.2 retracement level @ 1.3174 also offering some added daily resistance in the pair.





USD/CAD also barely managed to stave off a close under 1.3000 while AUD/USD fell back below 0.7300 after threatening a stronger breakout in overnight trading.





In the big picture, there is still a good argument to expect risk trades to outperform in the next year and the vaccine optimism yesterday adds to that narrative.





It suggests that there is a strong possibility of life returning back to normal eventually, and that will captivate investors' imagination. But it will be a different kind of rally, as we saw signs of an internal rotation within the stock market itself.





That said, there are still many more months of uncertainty to deal with for now.





So, with all the FOMO plays exacerbating gains yesterday, there is a likelihood that the top may be in for 2020 itself but the news yesterday could very much ensure that there is plenty more still to follow in the big picture - as long as vaccine hopes stay on track.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Is the top already in for the remainder of 2020?