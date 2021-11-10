Trade ideas thread - European session 10 November 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US stocks snapped an impressive run of gains yesterday and futures are pointing lower so far today, as the upside run looks to take a bit of a breather.







Meanwhile, things in the bond market are still keeping rather choppy with yields edging slightly higher so far on the day after yesterday's drop. As mentioned here , it is going to be a long drawn out battle with no easy answers to the inflation debate.

The latest instalment today will feature US CPI data but barring any major surprises, it should reaffirm the ongoing narrative that price pressures should keep higher going into next year but a valid argument can still be made that it could fade by 2H 2022.





The dollar is keeping steadier as we look to get things going in Europe, with the aussie and kiwi tilting towards the softer side as risk sentiment is keeping more cautious.