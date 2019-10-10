Trade ideas thread - European session 10 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The overall risk mood is now more cautiously optimistic as market participants continue to wait in the wings for trade talks in Washington to begin. That said, just be prepared for more rumour mongering in the sessions ahead that could swing risk assets yet again.





It's very much a coin flip right now in deciding how things may pan out so if you're not comfortable with that sort of play, it's best to stay sidelined. This is one of those times for new traders where you can train your discipline and don't get swamped by the FOMO.





There's always going to be another trade and who knows, perhaps one even better when there is more clarity and as the dust settles.





It's all about trade talks right now so that is going to be the main event on the agenda in markets today (and maybe tomorrow?).





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well and that you've managed to survive the roller coaster ride from earlier this morning amid clashing US-China trade headlines.