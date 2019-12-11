Trade ideas thread - European session 11 December 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The pound has been dragged lower after breaching the 1.32 level for the first time since March, as voting intentions continue to show a narrowing lead for the Conservatives.





Right now, the only poll that matters will be tomorrow's one so get ready for a loooong night as we digest the results during the wee hours after the polling stations close at 2200 GMT.





Meanwhile, the kiwi is seeing some two-way flows to start the day with the currency jumping on news of a fiscal boost before running into reported bids in AUD/NZD. That has seen the kiwi dragged lower for now as we look towards the European morning.





Other than that, markets remain little changed overall with the 15 December tariffs still hinging on what Trump may decide. There's also the Fed meeting later today and with a rather bare European morning calendar, we could be in for more sluggish trading ahead.











Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session. It's been a decent start to the day with plenty of individual themes at play amid the bigger focus on US-China trade during the week.