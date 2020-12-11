Trade ideas thread - European session 11 December 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









AUD/USD in particular has had a good week as price now breaks above 0.7500 with little in the way stopping buyers from targeting the June 2018 high @ 0.7677 next.





EUR/USD also crept higher as the ECB eased further and didn't really offer too much in terms of verbal intervention against the euro. Lagarde mentioned that they will monitor the exchange rate "very carefully" but that was the extent of it.





The pair is now testing the highs from last week around 1.2160-78.





Elsewhere, the pound continues to be dragged around on Brexit headlines, and we did see EUR/GBP manage a close above 0.9100 yesterday.





That said, it is all about headline risks and it will be interesting to see if buyers have the appetite to keep at it with the weekend risk to consider later today.











The dollar is keeping softer to start the day as it continues its struggles lately, with commodity currencies surging ahead since overnight trading.