Trade ideas thread - European session 11 February 2020

Equities are also performing more solid in Asia with European and US futures also sitting higher as we look towards the session to come. I still reckon there is still a bit of a push and pull left in risk trades as we navigate through this saga but we'll see how things go.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. It's been a decent start for risk today as the market continues to take the coronavirus headlines in stride, with the aussie leading gains in the currencies space.