Trade ideas thread - European session 11 February 2021

The aussie and kiwi are holding slight gains following a bit of a retreat yesterday as the market continues to mull over the dollar's vulnerabilities in trading this week.





Of note, NZD/USD is keeping a bounce above its 100-hour moving average but topside momentum has also been stalling around 0.7240-50 over the past three weeks.





Meanwhile, cable looks perky still as it holds a break above 1.3800 as buyers are hoping to try and extend the upside run towards 1.4000 next.





Going back to yesterday, we got a taste of how sensitive the market can be towards inflation data and that is likely a sign of things to come in the months ahead.





The US CPI report isn't one that the Fed is too focused on (they prefer the PCE deflator) but the reaction in the bond market and the dollar was telling, even if the latter faded the move thereafter during US trading yesterday.





Gold caught a bounce on the report but gains stalled at the 200-day moving average just above $1,850 before retreating. Meanwhile, silver continued its struggle to keep above resistance around $27.50 and has now fallen below $27.00.





I'm still sitting in the camp that the long-term prospects of precious metals remain fairly upbeat but I wouldn't rule out another flush lower before dip buyers step back in.

Major currencies are mostly little changed on the day, with EUR/USD keeping within a 15 pips range ahead of European morning trade.