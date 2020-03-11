Trade ideas thread - European session 11 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

Risk is off once again in the market today as the slide of 3% in US futures is setting the tone in the market as we look towards European trading.





The Trump administration announced a number of stimulus measures to try and aid the economy amid the virus outbreak, but all that is being overshadowed by the fact that the global economic backdrop still appears to be in dire straits for the time being.





The market is as volatile as ever so in measuring the moves, one needs to take in the collective sentiment. Think of it as a battle over five days rather than trying to pick sides on each individual day, because things can change quickly in this environment.





For now, the yen is back in favour as Treasury yields are falling back lower - pushing the dollar down as well on the day - and with the softer mood in the equities space, the franc is also sitting higher as we look towards the European morning.





As the reality of the situation continues to sink in, it looks like someone is eagerly waiting to make an appearance once again - and perhaps even stay for a little while.









