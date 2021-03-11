Trade ideas thread - European session 11 March 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The yen is staying a bit pressured with USD/JPY keeping just under 109.00 for the time being, though yen crosses are starting to pick up more momentum again.





EUR/JPY is eyeing 130.00 while AUD/JPY is trading back to two-week highs above 84.00.





The overall market mood is keeping more buoyant as precious metals are also holding a bounce with gold rising up to $1,730 levels at the moment.





The ECB will be a key sentiment proxy later in the day to see if the market can keep the party going but ultimately, it is all building up towards the Fed next week.





But as long as there is some sense of stabilisation in the bond market, that should keep everyone happy as investors adjust to the latest developments.





After all, there's still 1.9 trillion reasons to stay in the hunt for greed.





The dollar is trading more mixed on the day after losing ground yesterday, as the market sought after a more risk-on mood amid calmer tones in the bonds/Treasuries.