Trade ideas thread - European session 11 May 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









More countries are taking steps to ease lockdown measures, with the UK and NZ being the latest ones to have decided to lift some restrictions in that regard.





If anything, risk will be the key spot to watch this week with major technical levels on the horizon for the S&P 500 while we have to see whether or not last week's chatter - and mild pricing - of negative Fed funds rate is a one-off event.





Central bank speeches will be ones to watch this week as we will have Fed chair Powell, BOE governor Bailey, and BOC governor Poloz on the agenda over the next few days.





We are once again at a key crossroads for risk trades so let's see if this is where the bull exerts dominance or cowers in the face of adversity.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





We are seeing steady tones so far on the new week as the market continues to adjust to the coronavirus crisis and continued bickering between US and China.