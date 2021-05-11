Trade ideas thread - European session 11 May 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

Inflation back on the table already? That may perhaps be the message but was it really ever off the table even with the blip in the non-farm payrolls report last week?





Never in doubt in my view but whether or not this will be sustainable through to next year, well that is a different debate and a question that requires more clarity to be answered.





Treasury yields may have rebounded on Friday but have now shown much poise in chasing fresh 2021 highs. It may be a matter of time but for now, the selloff in the bond market may be contained but it is likely a question of when the next leg lower begins.





Equities are slumping as they come off record highs. The Dow has been putting in a bit of a consistent theme this year: 31K in Jan, 32K in Feb, 33K in March, 34K in Apr, and now 35K in May - even if the close yesterday fell short of the key figure.





That's a lot of hats in any case.





Given the inflation theme, the Dow continues to remain a safe bet as declines would not be as drastic as tech stocks amid higher yields and the continued rotation.





There might be room for a deeper correction in equities but don't be surprised to see dip buyers just around the corner, as they are always lurking for a bargain.





Going to FX, the pound is keeping solid as cable continues to eye 1.4200 while the loonie is still one of the more favoured performers though USD/CAD may be looking a little stretched after a close encounter with the 2017 lows.





As such, there might be room for a retracement in the loonie, all things considered.





Especially if commodity prices also pull back, with China looking to cool the rally in iron ore and steel prices as seen with yesterday's move by the Dalian exchange to raise trading limits and margin requirements on iron ore contracts.





What are your views on the market right now?














