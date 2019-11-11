Trade ideas thread - European session 11 November 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The yen and gold are sitting higher but so is the kiwi - helped by apparent exporter bids after the drop at the end of last week. The dollar remains overall steady while the pound is holding close to 1.2800 with UK GDP data still to follow later today.





US-China trade talks continue to be the key driver in markets at the moment and it's all about the anticipation as we wait and see if both sides will be able to sign off on a deal before the year ends - and the details also of course.





Again, do be reminded that it is a US and Canadian holiday today so liquidity conditions may be a bit thinner in the sessions ahead.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. It's a bit of a mixed mood in the currencies space but I would argue that risk is on the defensive for the most part as we begin European trading.