Trade ideas thread - European session 11 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





That is leaving little to be desired over the past few sessions with major currencies also not really doing a whole lot since.









The kiwi is the big mover after the RBNZ unveiled a new lending scheme earlier today, leading traders to pare back on expectations for a push to negative rates with RBNZ governor Orr saying it is "too early to tell" if negative rates will be needed.





NZD/USD broke higher from 0.6815 to 0.6900 and is keeping just below the figure level as buyers start to eye the 2019 highs closer to 0.6940 next.





Elsewhere, EUR/USD is little changed and trading within a 21 pips range but the 100-hour moving average, now @ 1.1833, is limiting gains so far on the day.





The pound managed to push higher yesterday but cable buyers are consolidating gains amid some minor resistance near 1.3280 with EUR/GBP also keeping just above 0.8900 for now, although price did break below the 200-day moving average of 0.8923.





USD/JPY is also keeping just above 105.00 but not really able to push towards its 100-day moving average @ 105.85 as the trendline resistance established from the 1 July high is still limiting gains closer to 105.42-45 currently.





With US observing a partial holiday today, I would expect things to be more quiet as the market also appears to be doing some deliberation after the manic moves on Monday.





If anything, be mindful of headline risks as still await stimulus chatter in the US and update to Brexit negotiations in London this week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.











The market looks fatigued after the election/vaccine euphoria on Monday, with US stocks trading more mixed yesterday amid a continued investor rotation away from tech.