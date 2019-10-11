Trade ideas thread - European session 11 October 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Equities are still holding out some mild form of optimism while bonds aren't really taking the bait just yet. As a result, currencies are also more subdued with oil actually stealing the headlines early in the European morning.





Oil is up by nearly 2% now to $54.55 after an Iranian vessel was hit by missiles near the Saudi port city of Jeddah.





That aside, markets will be heavily invested into trade talks ahead of the weekend so be wary of any potential headlines to follow in the sessions ahead. Will we see a partial trade deal struck or will everything fall apart once again?





There's good reason for both sides to want some form of a reprieve/ceasefire but with big egos at play, they're not going to force the agenda too much in my view. But we'll see.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.











Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here on the session. It's been a slower start to the trading day so far as markets continue to wait on the outcome of US-China trade talks in Washington.