Trade ideas thread - European session 11 September 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





We're seeing the yen hold weaker while the aussie is holding higher to start the European morning. That said, I don't expect risk trades to pull off any massive breakaway here but this keeps in tune with what we have seen throughout the week so far.





Markets are still largely focusing on the ECB this week so I would expect some more sideways trading in the sessions ahead before the action kicks off tomorrow.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here on the session. Markets are keeping some mild optimism on the day after a tweet by Global Times editor suggested that China will take "important measures" to counteract negative effects - to the benefit of businesses/firms - of the trade war.