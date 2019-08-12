Trade ideas thread - European session 12 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Equities and bonds are at odds with each other again as markets look to settle down for a bit after a hectic last two weeks. Stocks are faring well to start the morning but bond yields are holding lower, indicating more cautious risk sentiment.





As such, major currencies are little changed with not much interest to go anywhere amid the lack of fresh global developments so far today.





Looking ahead, we can expect the same market themes to prevail i.e. risk mood amid ongoing US-China trade tensions and the sluggish global economic outlook, but also keep an eye out on economic data releases ahead of central bank focus again next month.





Of note, we'll have US CPI data tomorrow followed by German Q2 preliminary GDP data on Wednesday to focus on.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! I hope you all had a great weekend and that you're all ready to get back on the trading horse today as we kick start the new week. It's been a quiet session so far with some early flows into the yen being the only move of note thus far.