Trade ideas thread - European session 12 December 2019

But in the meantime, don't forget that we still have the SNB and ECB meetings as well just in case of any surprises. It will be Christine Lagarde's first meeting as ECB president so expect plenty of scrutiny on what she has to say and even how she dresses up for it.





As the focus turns towards the UK, do be reminded that we are still awaiting Trump's decision on the 15 Dec tariffs and that may yet set up a more frantic end to the week.





