Trade ideas thread - European session 12 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





That is also helping to boost the aussie a little as well but the overall risk mood is also more positive and that isn't doing both currencies any harm on the day so far.





Asian equities are trading at session highs right now with the Shanghai Composite up by 0.6% while we are seeing US 10-year yields keep higher by 2 bps to 1.62%.





The big picture in the market continues to revolve around the coronavirus outbreak situation and its impact on the global economy, but so far investors are taking the headlines in stride - as is the case over the past few sessions.





I'm still a bit iffy about how the market is reacting in that regard and I think yen pairs may still have some way to track lower if and when the reality of the situation starts to sink in.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. It's been a decent start to the trading day as we see the kiwi lead gains after the RBNZ kept policy unchanged and reaffirmed that it will stay that way for quite some time.