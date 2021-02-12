Trade ideas thread - European session 12 February 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Elsewhere, the dollar is holding its ground for the most part after the earlier declines this week with EUR/USD still keeping below 1.2150 while USD/JPY is keeping a modest bounce above its 100-day moving average but still trading below 105.00.





As mentioned earlier, the market seems caught in weighing up the key themes at play for the time being. The long weekend in the US may only add for reasons for the flurry to dial back a little but we'll see if there will be any news surprises to shake things up.





Looking over to precious metals, gold took a bit of a tumble after continuing its retreat from the 200-day moving average as it falls towards $1,820 levels now.





As much as gold fundamentals may be robust in the long-term, the technical rejection still alludes to the fact that there could still be a flush lower again before dip buyers return more strongly in gold - eyes on the 30 November low @ $1,764.80.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Major currencies are mostly little changed on the day, though the pound is a touch softer with cable retreating back under 1.3800 as sellers begin to threaten key near-term levels, testing the 100-hour moving average ahead of European trading.