Trade ideas thread - European session 12 June 2020

The dollar is still keeping slightly firmer for the most part though, with some key near-term technical levels being taken out in overnight trading against other major currencies.





That is putting a bit of a question mark on the recent run and all eyes will turn towards Wall Street as to how investors will digest all of this later in the day.





Is this still within the realms of a correction? Does it have room to run a little deeper? Are dip buyers set to overwhelm and make a comeback? Or is this the start of a second crash?





This is a market that has been tough to make sense of and it'll be crazy to rule anything out. Not only that, any one of those possibilities wouldn't the least bit surprise anyone.





The equities rout yesterday remains the main focus in the market ahead of the weekend, though there is a slight retracement to that so far in the day.